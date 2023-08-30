Govt to give Tk16.20cr incentive to increase summer onion production







Under the incentive, each farmer will get one kilogram of seed of summer onion (Nabee variety), 20kg of DAP and 20kg of MOP fertilizer along with Tk2,000 for land preparation and labour wages from Ministry of Agriculture, a ministry press release said.



The release, issued on Tuesday, said that a government order in this regard has already been issued. These incentives will be distributed at the field level soon.

Earlier, in the first phase, 18,000 more farmers were given an incentive of Tk 16 crore to increase the production of summer onions.



Planting of onion saplings under the first phase of the incentive are underway and the onions will be available in the market in November and December.

