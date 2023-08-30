Video
CMP reshuffles four OCs

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 29: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has reshuffled and posted new officers in four police stations. The police stations are West Zone-Double Mooring, Pahartali and Halishahar and Bandar Zone- EPZ Police Stations.

They were posted and reshuffled following an order signed by CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy on Monday.

In this order, Double Mooring police station OC Shakhawat Hossain has been transferred to DB and CTSB Inspector Fazlul Quader Patwari has been posted in his place.

Pahartali Police Station OC Mostafizur Rahman has been transferred to CTSB and Halishahar Police Station OC Zahir Uddin has been posted in his place.

Bakalia Police Station Inspector Investigation Md Kaiser Hamid has been posted as OC at Halishahar Police Station.

EPZ Police Station OC Abdul Karim has been transferred to CTSB and Bayezid Inspector Investigation Mohammad Hoshain has been posted in his place.

In the same order, Inspector Operations Arman Hossain of Kotwali Police Station has been posted as Inspector Investigation of the same Police Station and CTSB Inspector Nurul Bashar has been posted in his place.

Crime Division Inspector Al Mamun has been posted as Inspector Investigation of Bayezid and DB West Inspector Shahidur Rahman as Inspector Investigation of Bakalia.

Earlier on August 20, Panchlaish OC Nazim Uddin Majumder was transferred to CTSB and Khulshi police station OC Santosh Kumar Chakma was posted in his place. Inspector Investigation Rubel Howladar of Kotwali police station has been posted as the new OC in Khulshi.


