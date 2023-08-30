Video
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023
Home Front Page

SC accepts contempt petition against pro-BNP lawyers

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted a contempt petition against seven pro-BNP lawyers over cause list throwing incident and chaos inside the courtroom centring a High Court order to remove BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's statements from online platforms.

The petitioner brought the allegation of contempt of court against BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal and six others.

Advocate Nahid Sultana Juthi filed the application.

Later, speaking to reporters, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin described the incident as unfortunate.

Pro-BNP lawyers threw the cause list after a HC bench directed the Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to remove all statements of Acting chairman of BNP from social media platforms as he is a fugitive in the eye of law.

The two judges of the HC bench Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam on Monday had to leave the courtroom amid chaos following heated arguments between pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers.

The HC bench gave the directive during final hearing of a rule it had issued on January 5, 2015.

Drawing attention of the bench, pro-BNP lawyers submitted that a 'no confidence petition' was submitted to the Chief Justice to transfer the writ to another bench.

The pro-BNP lawyers submitted that under the circumstances, it will be fair to issue an order.

The pro-BNP lawyers also requested the HC bench to adjourn the hearing until the Chief Justice disposed of their petition seeking transfer of the writ petition to another bench.

They were heard in the courtroom shouting "shame, shame". At one stage, the judges left the courtroom. At this time, a lawyer threw the daily cause list of the court at the judge.

Following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Nashreen Siddiqua Lina, the HC on January 7, 2015 issued the rule asking the authorities concerned of the government and the media to explain as to why publicising Tarique's statements should not be declared illegal.

Tarique has been in London since 2008.


