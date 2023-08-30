Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Syndicate behind market manipulation will be busted

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said, "I will see who are big and  powerful," referring to the syndicates behind price manipulation, She said this at a press conference at Ganabhaban organized after attending the BRICS Summit.

In response to a question about the syndicate, the Prime Minister said, "It is not a matter that the syndicate cannot be broken. I will see who is big, strong and how powerful. If the Commerce Minister says that syndicates cannot be broken, I will sit with him."

The Prime Minister also said to break the syndicate by increasing production and making alternative arrangements.

Regarding the rumours about the government's universal pension scheme, Sheikh Hasina said that no one should believe in these negative campaigns. It is very clear how the public pension money will be deposited and how people will get the pension.

Will Awami League collect election expenses from the pension scheme? In response to the question Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League has not fallen into that kind of misery. People support and do Awami politics voluntarily. People vote for boat for their own development. And Awami League works for the people."

Highlighting the universal pension scheme to ensure the future of the common people like the pension of government employees, Sheikh Hasina said, "We have started this universal pension to give general people a guarantee in their old age. It was announced during our election manifesto, we implemented it."

She also said that this fund cannot be withdrawn. The money will go to the government treasury and the fund will remain in the pension scheme. This scheme is made with the guarantee that no one can take and use it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to give Tk16.20cr incentive to increase summer onion production
Steps to remove Tarique's speeches from social media start: Minister
Bangabandhu Tunnel ready for opening Oct 28
CMP reshuffles four OCs
13 dead, 2,291 hospitalised with dengue
SC accepts contempt petition against pro-BNP lawyers
Hunt begins to identify 5,000 CEOs ripping investors in cyber ponzi scheme   
Syndicate behind market manipulation will be busted


Latest News
Lawmaker Abdul Quddus passes away
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft