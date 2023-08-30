Syndicate behind market manipulation will be busted







In response to a question about the syndicate, the Prime Minister said, "It is not a matter that the syndicate cannot be broken. I will see who is big, strong and how powerful. If the Commerce Minister says that syndicates cannot be broken, I will sit with him."



The Prime Minister also said to break the syndicate by increasing production and making alternative arrangements.

Regarding the rumours about the government's universal pension scheme, Sheikh Hasina said that no one should believe in these negative campaigns. It is very clear how the public pension money will be deposited and how people will get the pension.



Will Awami League collect election expenses from the pension scheme? In response to the question Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League has not fallen into that kind of misery. People support and do Awami politics voluntarily. People vote for boat for their own development. And Awami League works for the people."



Highlighting the universal pension scheme to ensure the future of the common people like the pension of government employees, Sheikh Hasina said, "We have started this universal pension to give general people a guarantee in their old age. It was announced during our election manifesto, we implemented it."



She also said that this fund cannot be withdrawn. The money will go to the government treasury and the fund will remain in the pension scheme. This scheme is made with the guarantee that no one can take and use it.



