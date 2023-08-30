Video
BD didn't formally try to join BRICS, PM tells journos

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said Bangladesh did not formally try to become member of BRICS. Referring to BRICS President, she said, "More country will be included in phases and then we will try to be a member formally."

Sheikh Hasina said, "Right now we are focusing fully on involving with the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS states."

In a press conference on her visit to South Africa to join BRICS Summit, she also said, "We didn't have any thinking that we would get membership of BRICS by joining its summit for the first time. We didn't make any such attempt and we didn't even tell anyone (for getting BRICS membership)."

Mentioning that she met all the heads of state and heads of government, but didn't tell anyone about joining BRICS now, Sheikh Hasina said, "I always have good relations with the heads of government of these five countries since BRICS was established."

"From our side, we have been interested in New Development Bank since we heard about it," she said, adding, "Since the beginning, I have been keen to get involved with the bank."

The Prime Minister said she knew that questions would arise in this regard particularly from the opposition parties that Bangladesh has failed to obtain the membership despite making attempts.

"It is not right that when Bangladesh wants something, it does not get it. We've at least enhanced our dignity in the international stage. So, we've this scope," she said, replying to a question over the BRICS membership.

Sheikh Hasina said the BRICS President told her that they would add more countries as members in phases. When the membership would be given next time, Bangladesh can apply for it if it wants to be its member, she added.

"So, we'll think of it at that time. We told the President when we get the scope, we'll become a member," she added.

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader, AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam were present on the dais.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ishanul Karim conducted the function at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganabhaban.


