Send experts to see if there's any wrongdoing, PM tells Yunus' backers

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said I invite those, who gave statements in favour of Muhammad Yunus, to send experts and lawyers instead of giving statements and go through the documents, papers to see if there is any wrongdoing.

The Prime Minister said this while replying to a question in a press conference on her visit to Johannesburg, South Africa to join the BRICS -Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue. The press conference was held at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.

Recently, more than 160 global leaders expressed their concern about the safety of Muhammad Yunus.

Regarding the statements of 160 global leaders Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said if you (pointing at Dr Yunus) have so much confidence in yourself, why are you begging for statements in the international arena?"

She said, "Call those, who have given statements, to send experts instead of giving statements."

The Prime Minister said some people ask us to conduct anti-corruption campaign, but when we take action and if the corrupt are their dear ones then the same people start criticizing the government. Why? Law will take its own course.

She said, "You people should send experienced lawyers without making statements. Let them look at the papers, what is it really? We did not file a case. NBR filed income tax evasion case. Aggrieved labourers filed suits. Law will take it own course."

Sheikh Hasina said, "No one is above law. There are many Nobel Laureates in the world, who are in jail for their misdeeds."

As a result of the statement, the court will be affected or not, whether it will be able to work independently or not? - Prime Minister said, "Why not? The court will run independently. Don't be afraid. He (Yunus) has to pay the dues of the workers."

She said, "If I say now, Grameen Bank is a government bank (runs according to rules). So how does a government salaried person invest billions of dollars abroad? How does he do these?"


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
