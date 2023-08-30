Air pollution reducing life expectancy by 7 years: Study







Bangladesh listed its name along with four other south Asian countries which are most polluted countries in the world in terms of annualised, population-weighted average of fine particulate matter, it said "Residents of Bangladesh, where average PM2.5 levels were 74 micrograms per cubic meter, would gain 6.8 years of life if this were brought to WHO guidelines of 5 micrograms per cubic meter," according to the research from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).



Bangladesh's pollution remains 14-15 times WHO guideline despite 2.1 per cent dip in particulates from 2020, it said.

It was detected by satellites and defined as particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5), according to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) by the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute.



Fine particulate matter is linked to lung disease, heart disease, strokes and cancer.



Measured in terms of life expectancy, particulate pollution is the second greatest threat to human health in Bangladesh (closely following cardiovascular diseases), taking 6.8 years off the life of the average Bangladeshi, according to the index, the study said.



However, the latest AQLI measures that the air of the industrial district Gazipur contains 89.8 particulate pollutants (PM2.5) - the highest in Bangladesh - followed by 88.7 PM2.5 in Noakhali, 87.2 PM2.5 in Dhaka, 88.2 PM2.5 in Cumilla, and 81 PM2.5 in Tangail.



"If particulate pollution in Bangladesh was under control, or the concentration of PM2.5 remains within 5 micrograms per cubic metre (?g/m3) as per the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, residents in Gazipur, Noakhali, Dhaka, Cumilla and Tangail would gain more than eight years of life expectancy," the study by the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute said.



In contrast, tobacco use reduces average life expectancy by 2.1 years, while child and maternal malnutrition reduces average life expectancy by 1.4 years.



PM2.5, a fine particulate matter of 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, is the most dangerous pollutant because it can penetrate the lung barrier and enter the blood system, causing cardiovascular and respiratory disease and cancers.



In the previous index, Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh were the top five vulnerable districts.



According to the study, Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan are in the list of the top four most polluted countries in terms of annualised, population-weighted averages of fine particulate matter, the study report said.



Among other South Asian countries, India's capital Delhi meanwhile is the "most polluted megacity in the world" with annual average particulate pollution of 126.5 micrograms per cubic meter.



China, on the other hand, "has had remarkable progress, its air pollution dropped 42.3 per cent between 2013 and 2021. If the improvements are sustained, the average Chinese citizen will be able to live 2.2 years longer.



Its annual Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report showed that fine particulate air pollution -- which comes from vehicle and industrial emissions, wildfires and more -- remains the "greatest external threat to public health."



Tobacco use, by comparison, reduces global life expectancy by 2.2 years while child and maternal malnutrition is responsible for a reduction of 1.6 years.



While there is an international financing partnership called the Global Fund that disburses $4 billion annually on HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, there is no equivalent for air pollution, it claimed.



Ranking Bangladesh as the world's most air-polluted country, the latest Air Quality Life Index ((AQLI) has identified four new densely populated districts in addition to the capital Dhaka as the most vulnerable to air pollution-induced life loss.

