

Participatory poll means people’s participation in election: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said these while addressing a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban on the outcome of her recent visit to South Africa and her participation in the 15th BRICS Summit there.



While clarifying whose participation can be termed participatory in elections. She said, "People will vote in the elections and those who are voted will form the government."

Replying to a question about the participatory election, Sheikh Hasina said, "Whose participation? Vote thieves? Vote robbers? Does participatory election mean participation of the corrupt, money launderers, murderers, August 21 grenade attackers, assassins of the Father of the Nation, war criminals of the 1971? Participatory election is what the people want. If they participate, the election will be valid."



"In my point of view people's participation in vote is participatory election," she added.



Pointing to the BNP, she said, "BNP may take part in the election by selling and trading nominations and channel a big share of the money to Naya Paltan and Gulshan offices."



Sheikh Hasina said, "People's hatred towards BNP should be kept in mind. BNP got only 30 seats in 2008, since then they didn't conduct elections, they just trade and sell nominations. Maybe they will come and sell nominations, make some money which will go to Naya Paltan office, some money will go to Gulshan office and a big sum will go to London."



"At the middle of the election they will fight among themselves to stop the election. They will make noise in every centre and at some point of time will withdraw from the election," she added.



The Prime Minister started her press conference by reading a written statement on Tuesday.



In the statement, she said, "It is high time to say 'no' to the arbitrary decision and policy of division imposed on the Global South. We must reject attempts to weaponize universal norms and values."



Sheikh Hasina said, "We must stop the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions. We must speak out against all threats, provocations and wars. Resources should be spent on providing goods and services to the global people rather than wasting resources on a dangerous arms race."



She also said, "All countries have to play a responsible role for peace, justice and stability around the world."



