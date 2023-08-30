Video
Call to suspend case against Dr Yunus unwarranted: Shahriar

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday that the global leaders' call to suspend the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus is "unwarranted."

"It was disheartening to see such efforts being given to shield an individual," the State Minister said adding, "The judicial system of Bangladesh functions independently, and the judiciary will take the decision. The legal proceedings will continue, we are not worried about it," the State Minister said while talking to reporters after a discussion meeting at a city hotel.
Over 170 global leaders, including more than 100 Nobel Laureates, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing judicial proceedings against Professor Muhammad Yunus.
"There was no government influence here. The judiciary of Bangladesh operates independently and it will make decisions based on factual evidence. Requesting the halt of the trial proceedings is unwarranted," he added.

"I believe those participating in this petition might not be serving their own best interests. An individual engaged in business, responsible for employing a significant workforce and possessing substantial wealth, could encounter legal challenges.

However, that does not mean that he becomes a criminal or cannot be investigated," Shahriar said.

He said that there is no person in the world who cannot be investigated if there is any complaint against him.

Signatories of the open letter include Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, Jose Ramos-Horta, the president of East Timor, and Mary Robinson, the former President of Ireland, Nobel Laureates Albert Arnold Gore Jr (peace), Orhan Pamuk (literature), Harvey J Alter (medicine), etc.

Earlier on August 20, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) ordered to continue trial proceedings after dismissing a petition submitted by Nobel Laureate and Chairman of Grameen Communications Dr Muhammad Yunus, and three others in a case over violation of labour law.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments filed the case with Dhaka's 3rd Labour Court.

According to the case, in an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom, inspectors found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.

No participation fund and welfare fund were formed for them and five percent of the company's profit was not provided to the workers following the law.



