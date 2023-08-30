Bahrain offers prisoners extra rights after mass hunger strike





The interior ministry late Monday said it would "increase the duration of visitations" and was looking to raise the time inmates are allowed outdoors -- a step that has so far failed to quell the hunger strike at Jau prison that started in early August.

According to the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), at least 800 inmates are taking part, many of them dissidents detained during a 2011 crackdown on Shiite-led protests.

But Bahraini authorities say that only 121 inmates are participating.

"This offer is too little, too late. It comes after 22 days of Bahrain's biggest hunger strike in its prison history," said Sayed Alwadaei, BIRD's advocacy director.

The strike has triggered rare street protests by relatives of inmates demanding their immediate release. �AFP



DUBAI, Aug 29: Bahraini authorities have agreed to offer prisoners extra rights, including more visiting hours, following a mass hunger strike that activists say is the largest in the country's history.The interior ministry late Monday said it would "increase the duration of visitations" and was looking to raise the time inmates are allowed outdoors -- a step that has so far failed to quell the hunger strike at Jau prison that started in early August.According to the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), at least 800 inmates are taking part, many of them dissidents detained during a 2011 crackdown on Shiite-led protests.But Bahraini authorities say that only 121 inmates are participating."This offer is too little, too late. It comes after 22 days of Bahrain's biggest hunger strike in its prison history," said Sayed Alwadaei, BIRD's advocacy director."It is clear that the hunger strike will continue until the government addresses their concerns seriously and in good faith," he told AFP in a statement.The strike has triggered rare street protests by relatives of inmates demanding their immediate release. �AFP