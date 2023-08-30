Video
Indian foreign minister dismisses China's territorial claims

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NEW DELHI, Aug 29: India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar dismissed China's claims on contested territory as "absurd", saying on Tuesday the areas belonged to India.
The Times of India newspaper reported on Tuesday that China has released its "official standard map", including the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau, a Chinese- administered area claimed by India, as its official territory.
"Making absurd claims on India's territory does not make it China's territory," Jaishankar told news channel NDTV.    �REUTERS


