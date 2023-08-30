Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Daughter of Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin says clemency request 'up to him'

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BANGKOK, Aug 29: The daughter of Thailand's jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday said any move to seek a royal pardon for her father would be entirely "up to him" and such a process would take time.
In her first comments on the topic since her father's dramatic return last week from 15 years of self-exile, Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thaksin, who must serve eight years for abuse of power and conflicts of interest, would be the one to pursue the matter himself.
"Drafting (a pardon request) takes time and it is up to him to choose the time and process," Paetongtarn told reporters.
"He is doing it on his own, I have not seen it," Paetongtarn said of a pardon, adding it was at his discretion.
Paetongtarn, a senior member of the Pheu Thai Party leading the incoming government, was speaking a day after visiting her father in hospital and said she concerned about his heart.
Thaksin, 74, was transferred from prison to a Bangkok police hospital last week just a few hours into his first night in jail, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure.
His critics have dismissed his hospitalisation as a stunt and demanded poof of his illness.
"Doctors are monitoring everything," Paetongtarn said, adding that he was stressed and fatigued.
The long-awaited return of Thaksin coincided with ally Srettha Thavisin being elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote that same day.
Srettha is in the process of forming a cabinet for the government led by Pheu Thai, the political vehicle of the Shinawatra family.
Speculation has been rife that the influential Thaksin had brokered a deal with his enemies in the military and royalist establishment to allow his return and possibly, early release. He has denied that. An anti-Thaksin group has lodged a complaint at the corrections department seeking to block Thaksin from seeking a royal pardon, arguing corruption cases should not be entitled to clemency.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bahrain offers prisoners extra rights after mass hunger strike
Indian foreign minister dismisses China's territorial claims
Daughter of Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin says clemency request 'up to him'
Greece blaze is 'largest wildfire ever recorded in EU'
Local govt authorities to blame for dengue outbreak: Experts
Strict action if anyone tries to deteriorate law, order: IGP
Track car runs experimentally on Dhaka-Mawa rail route
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi no more


Latest News
Lawmaker Abdul Quddus passes away
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft