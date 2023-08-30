Video
Home Back Page

Major rivers continue to swell

Floods in Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Gaibandha aggravate

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Major rivers of the country including the Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma, Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar continued to swell on Tuesday.

The floods dashed farmers' hope of growing aman rice in the char areas.

Char people are vulnerable to flooding every year.

According to a bulletin issued by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development5 Board (BWDB) on Tuesday, waters of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna was swelling and the trend may continue in next 24 hours.

The Ganges-Padma too rose and the trend may continue in next 72 hours, predicted FFWC.

The Jamuna River is likely to flow close to its danger mark at Fulchari in Gaibandha, Bahadurab in  Jamalpur and Porabari in Tangail in next 24 hours, FFWC said.

Meanwhile, the Rangpur divisional office of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) on Monday said that over 9,000 hectares out of nearly 25,000 hectares of aman rice fields have been  submerged by flood waters with the likelihood of complete loss of the crop on 5,000 hectares.

According to BWDB, the floods aggravated in the north with 113 more houses swept away by rivers in the five flood affected districts - Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Nilphamari, and Gaibandha.

At least 42,000 houses on over 300 chars in the five northern districts were damaged.

According to BWDB Assistant Engineer Mehadi Hasan, also in-charge FFWC, "Except the Kushiyara, all the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country are in falling trend, which may continue in next 24 hours."

He said that the Teesta River may remain steady and the Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers may fall in next 24 hours.

The floods are likely to remain static in the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts in  the Teesta basin in next 24 hours, but the Jamuna River at Fulchari, Bahaduraband and Porabari points may flow close to danger level in next 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast that there are chances of isolated heavy rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in Northeast India in next 5 days.

It also predicted that isolated heavy rainfall was  very likely across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha until September 2.



