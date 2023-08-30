Court asks cops to submit report by Sept 18







A Dhaka court on Tuesday asked police to submit by September 18 probe report in a rape case filed against Khandaker Mustaque Ahmed, member of the governing body of Motijheel Ideal School and College, and college Principal Fauzia Rashedi.Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakil Shamu Chowdhury set the date to submit the report.On August 1 Md Saiful Islam, father of the college student, filed the case against Mustaque, who married a student of Class XI of the same institution and the college Principal Fauzia Rashedi with the court of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8.