Dr Kamal urges govt to start talks with political parties

Ganaforum President Dr Kamal Hossain placed a six-point demand, including the installation of a neutral non-partisan election-time government through discussions with political parties to overcome the ongoing political crisis.He said it while addressing a discussion organised by Ganaforum on the occasion of its 30th founding anniversary at the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday.Dr Kamal said, "The people are extremely anxious about the next polls as the 2014 one-sided election was held without voters and the 2018 election held at night. To ensure a fair, impartial, and participatory upcoming parliamentary election, I urge the government to immediately sit down with all political parties for talks."The Ganaforum president placed a six-point demand, including the installation of a neutral non-partisan election-time government through discussions with political parties to overcome the ongoing crisis, and reconstitution of the Election Commission.The proposals also demanded for ensuring of all parties' freedom to hold rallies and meetings, a level playing field for all parties, withdrawal of "false and harassing" cases against opposition leaders and activists, and making arrangements for the appointment of domestic and foreign observers.Conveying greetings on the founding anniversary, Dr Kamal said, "Let's work together for national unity so that we can achieve our goal unitedly."The party's general secretary Mizanur Rahman read the three-page written statement of Dr Kamal Hossain.