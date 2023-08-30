Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Suspend Dr Yunus Trial

Come see transparency of judiciary, ACC lawyer tells world leaders

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Come see transparency of judiciary, ACC lawyer tells world leaders

Come see transparency of judiciary, ACC lawyer tells world leaders

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan on Tuesday commented that the letter sent by the world leaders to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to suspend the ongoing legal proceedings against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus is a direct interference on the judiciary of Bangladesh.

The ACC lawyer also invited the 160 world leaders to come to Bangladesh and observe the transparency of judicial proceedings of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"World leaders are interfering in the judiciary without knowing and reviewing the laws and judiciary of Bangladesh. I don't understand why they are so much excited about Yunus' case," the ACC lawyer came up with the comment while talking to reporters on the Supreme Court premises.

Inviting the world leaders, he said, "Come to Bangladesh and see how transparent the trial of Dr Yunus' case is going on."

 Khurshid Alam said that the statements of the global leaders is equivalent to interference in Bangladesh's judicial system.

Around 160 global leaders, including more than 100 Nobel Laureates, in an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their concern about the safety of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Addressed to the Prime Minister, the letter is signed by Nobel Laureates, elected officials, business figures, and civil society leaders. The signatories applauded Bangladesh's remarkable progress since its independence in 1971. However, their collective concern arose from the "perceived threats to democracy and human rights" that have recently emerged within the country.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department filed a labour law violation case against four people, including Prof Muhammad Yunus, with the Third Labour Court of Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major rivers continue to swell
Chinese man held on charge of rape of college girl
Court asks cops to submit report by Sept 18
Dr Kamal urges govt to start talks with political parties
Come see transparency of judiciary, ACC lawyer tells world leaders
Court asks CID to submit further probe report
Take advantage of conducive investment regime: PM
Withdraw cases against Dr Yunus: Fakhrul


Latest News
Lawmaker Abdul Quddus passes away
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft