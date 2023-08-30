

Come see transparency of judiciary, ACC lawyer tells world leaders



The ACC lawyer also invited the 160 world leaders to come to Bangladesh and observe the transparency of judicial proceedings of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.



"World leaders are interfering in the judiciary without knowing and reviewing the laws and judiciary of Bangladesh. I don't understand why they are so much excited about Yunus' case," the ACC lawyer came up with the comment while talking to reporters on the Supreme Court premises.

Inviting the world leaders, he said, "Come to Bangladesh and see how transparent the trial of Dr Yunus' case is going on."



Khurshid Alam said that the statements of the global leaders is equivalent to interference in Bangladesh's judicial system.



Around 160 global leaders, including more than 100 Nobel Laureates, in an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their concern about the safety of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.



Addressed to the Prime Minister, the letter is signed by Nobel Laureates, elected officials, business figures, and civil society leaders. The signatories applauded Bangladesh's remarkable progress since its independence in 1971. However, their collective concern arose from the "perceived threats to democracy and human rights" that have recently emerged within the country.



On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department filed a labour law violation case against four people, including Prof Muhammad Yunus, with the Third Labour Court of Dhaka.



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan on Tuesday commented that the letter sent by the world leaders to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to suspend the ongoing legal proceedings against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus is a direct interference on the judiciary of Bangladesh.The ACC lawyer also invited the 160 world leaders to come to Bangladesh and observe the transparency of judicial proceedings of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus."World leaders are interfering in the judiciary without knowing and reviewing the laws and judiciary of Bangladesh. I don't understand why they are so much excited about Yunus' case," the ACC lawyer came up with the comment while talking to reporters on the Supreme Court premises.Inviting the world leaders, he said, "Come to Bangladesh and see how transparent the trial of Dr Yunus' case is going on."Khurshid Alam said that the statements of the global leaders is equivalent to interference in Bangladesh's judicial system.Around 160 global leaders, including more than 100 Nobel Laureates, in an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their concern about the safety of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.Addressed to the Prime Minister, the letter is signed by Nobel Laureates, elected officials, business figures, and civil society leaders. The signatories applauded Bangladesh's remarkable progress since its independence in 1971. However, their collective concern arose from the "perceived threats to democracy and human rights" that have recently emerged within the country.On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department filed a labour law violation case against four people, including Prof Muhammad Yunus, with the Third Labour Court of Dhaka.