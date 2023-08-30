Video
Home Back Page

Fardins Death

Court asks CID to submit further probe report

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a further investigation report in the case filed over the death of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider fixed the new date on October 1 as the CID failed to submit further investigation report.

Tuesday was fixed for submitting the further investigation report of the case but investigation agency CID could not submit the report.

Earlier on April 16, another Dhaka court ordered the CID to investigate further the case following a Naraji Petition (no confidence petition) filed by the victim Fardin's father Kazi Noor Uddin Rana, the complainant of the case against DB Police Report.

Earlier on February 6, DB Police Inspector Yasin Sikder, the investigation officer of the case, submitted the final report clearing Amatullah Bushra -- the accused in the case -- of all charges. But on the other hand, Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.
 
"Fardin was not murdered, he committed suicide by jumping into the river from Sultana Kamal Bridge on November 4 out of desperation," the DB chief said. Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on November 7 last year, three days after he went missing.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case in connection with his son's killing with Rampura Police Station.


