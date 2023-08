BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday demanded withdrawal of all cases filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus.



In a statement, he described Muhammad Yunus as a 'Shurjo Shantan'and said, "Even a hundred years later the nation will remember him and be ashamed thinking that such a man was treated so badly by the government."



"Accept this fact and stop harassing Dr Yunus," he said.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday demanded withdrawal of all cases filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus.In a statement, he described Muhammad Yunus as a 'Shurjo Shantan'and said, "Even a hundred years later the nation will remember him and be ashamed thinking that such a man was treated so badly by the government."Dr Yunus is a famous person, those who want to belittle and insult him, won't be able to reach his stature, said Fakhrul."Accept this fact and stop harassing Dr Yunus," he said.