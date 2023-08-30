Gazette declaring Nazrul as nat’l poet demanded

A large number of poets and literary personalities gathered together near the tomb premises of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on the occasion of 47th death anniversary of the poet recently. The gathering raised their voice with the demand of national declaration of the poet as the national poet of the country through gazette publication.

The programme was presided over by the joint convener, renowned poet and journalist Alam Hossain and conducted by the member secretary poet Farid Sayeed. Khilkhil Qazi and Mishti Qazi (the granddaughters of the poet), Mintu Rahman (General Secretary, Nazrul Academy), dramatist advocate Lutful Ahsan Babu, Poet Syed Nazmul Ahsan (Member, Bangla Academy) and renowned organizer Dr MAA Muktadeer were present in the programme. The speakers demanded for the national declaration of Kazi Nazrul Islam as the National Poet of the country through gazette publication. Poet Shree Taraknath Datta from India, Poet and short story writer Motiara Rahman, poet Manik Chakroborty, poet Motiara Choudhury Minu, poet Hafizur Rahman Kabir, poet Afroza Munni, poet Gias Haider, poet Muhammad Ismaeel, poet Shashee Yeasmin were also present in the programme keeping in solidarity with the demand.