Findings of public health research should reach common people





The workshop titled "Role of Mass Media in Dissemination of Public Health Research Findings" organised by ARK Foundation with the health journalists of Bangladesh.

The participants of the workshop stated, the mass media is a very effective channel to reach common people as well as the policy makers. The media can play a key role in disseminating health related research results to common people in simple, plain, intelligible language. They highlighted that fact that media played an important role in creating mass awareness regarding Covid-19, vaccination programme, immunization programmes, TB control, family planning etc. They expressed their opinions that other pressing urban health issues can be addressed and minimized by raising awareness through media. The government also acknowledges the media's concern and value mass media in decision making. So, the media should step ahead and become more involved in this regard.

The speakers also raised concern that along with rapid urbanization in the country, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases is also rising. The number of urban poor people is also spiking. While the rural areas have different institutions like community clinics, upazila health complex to deliver health care, the urban areas do not have such well organized health system to deliver health care to poor, marginalized population. So, urban health issues should be provided more priority.

In the discussion, an interactive session was held where the guests discussed about the role of media regarding health research in Bangladesh, current situation, achievements, prospects, challenges, limitations and probable solutions.



Research-based knowledge is a crucial component in policy design and decision making. The knowledge gained from research enables us to think of need-based actions. It increases awareness among general people and as a result, this public demand finally leads decision-makers to implement the appropriate policies. Therefore, the findings of public health research should be made available to the general people, said Dr Rumana Huque, Executive Director of ARK Foundation and Prof at the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, in a workshop held on Tuesday at ARK Foundation Office in Gulshan-2.The workshop titled "Role of Mass Media in Dissemination of Public Health Research Findings" organised by ARK Foundation with the health journalists of Bangladesh.The participants of the workshop stated, the mass media is a very effective channel to reach common people as well as the policy makers. The media can play a key role in disseminating health related research results to common people in simple, plain, intelligible language. They highlighted that fact that media played an important role in creating mass awareness regarding Covid-19, vaccination programme, immunization programmes, TB control, family planning etc. They expressed their opinions that other pressing urban health issues can be addressed and minimized by raising awareness through media. The government also acknowledges the media's concern and value mass media in decision making. So, the media should step ahead and become more involved in this regard.The speakers also raised concern that along with rapid urbanization in the country, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases is also rising. The number of urban poor people is also spiking. While the rural areas have different institutions like community clinics, upazila health complex to deliver health care, the urban areas do not have such well organized health system to deliver health care to poor, marginalized population. So, urban health issues should be provided more priority.In the discussion, an interactive session was held where the guests discussed about the role of media regarding health research in Bangladesh, current situation, achievements, prospects, challenges, limitations and probable solutions.In the session, the journalists stated that now a days, people are more conscious about health issues and interested to know about various aspects of public health. So, the health researchers and media together can play an important role in increasing public awareness. A strong network and connection should be developed and maintained between the academics and health journalists, so that the result of various public health research can be featured and presented on a regular basis. In the workshop they highlighted various effective ways of enhancing communication with the researchers, academics, policy makers and common people.