Workshop on women rights held at JU

A workshop titled 'Rights of the structurally silenced women in Bangladesh' was held on Tuesday.Students Guidance and Counseling Centre of Jahangirnagar Universtiy and James J Grant School of Public Health of Brac University jointly organised the workshop at 10:00am at university's Wzaed Miah Science Research Center.Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz was present at the workshop as the chief guest while Consultant of Brac Sadia Tasnim spoke at the workshop as trainer and the Students Guidance and Counseling Centre Director Prof Laek Sazzad Andallah, students of different departments and institutes, among others, were present.Addressing the workshop, Prof Mostafa Feeroz said, "Social change is needed for women's rights and empowerment. This change must start with the family. The current government has achieved remarkable progress in establishing women's rights and gender equality."Citing the example of equality between men and women in Jahangirnagar University, Pro VC said, "Female students excel in academics and administrative tasks, demonstrating the importance of educated and progressive individuals in promoting positive social change."