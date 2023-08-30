DU Science Faculty students demand cafeteria, pharmacy





Out of insufficient healthy food corners and lack of shops of emergency medicine in a faculty of over 10,000 students, the outraged students staged the human chain on Tuesday noon.

Following the programme, they handed over a memorandum to university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday afternoon.

They demanded a cafeteria in Curzon Hall, a canteen in Mukarram Bhaban and two pharmacies or vending machines in the two aforementioned spots.

Addressing the human chain, Mathematics student Mihi Zaman said, "There are over 10 thousand students in the department. Of them, over 40 per cent are female students. They sometimes need emergency medicine service. To take medicine they need to go to Dhaka Medical College Hospital area, spending Tk 50 to Tk 60 rickshaw fare and over an hour."

Despite several attempts, this correspondent could not reach Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzam for his comment in this regard.



A section of Science Faculty students of Dhaka University (DU) held a human chain at Doel Chhattar on the campus demanding to set up a canteen, a cafeteria and two pharmacies in the faculty premises.Out of insufficient healthy food corners and lack of shops of emergency medicine in a faculty of over 10,000 students, the outraged students staged the human chain on Tuesday noon.Following the programme, they handed over a memorandum to university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday afternoon.They demanded a cafeteria in Curzon Hall, a canteen in Mukarram Bhaban and two pharmacies or vending machines in the two aforementioned spots.Addressing the human chain, Mathematics student Mihi Zaman said, "There are over 10 thousand students in the department. Of them, over 40 per cent are female students. They sometimes need emergency medicine service. To take medicine they need to go to Dhaka Medical College Hospital area, spending Tk 50 to Tk 60 rickshaw fare and over an hour.""Students of over 10 departments in Mukarram often battle to take lunch in a small canteen near the Science Library. We want more canteens in the area," said Mafizul Islam Limon, another student of the faculty.Despite several attempts, this correspondent could not reach Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzam for his comment in this regard.