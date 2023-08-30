Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bahauddin alleged of plagiarism in research paper

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
DU Correspondent

Prof Mohammad Bahauddin, Chairman of Dhaka University's Persian Language and Literature Department, has been accused of plagiarism in his research paper.
In this regard, a retired Associate Professor of the department Abu Musa Md Arif Billah lodged a written complaint with university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Monday, attaching a 33-page comparative and detailed observation between Prof Bahauddin's MPhil and PhD papers.
According to the complaint, Prof Bahauddin published the same research for the MPhil and PhD degrees under two titles.
Arif Billah claimed, "Prof Bahauddin's MPhil thesis was completed first and numerous quotations and excerpts from this thesis were used exactly in his PhD thesis. In this case, formal citations or references were not used, which in academic judgment could be considered a serious offense of plagiarism."
Arif Billah requested the university authorities to run a proper investigation in this case. He submitted copies of the complaint to Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education), all the Syndicate members and Dean of the Arts Faculty.
Prof Bahauddin denied the allegation and told the Daily Observer there were no flaws in following due process to write down the papers.
"He (Abu Musa) is spreading propaganda to make me controversial," he added.
Earlier, a few reports were published in national dailies on the allegation of plagiarism against Prof Bahauddin.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gazette declaring Nazrul as nat’l poet demanded
Findings of public health research should reach common people
Workshop on women rights held at JU
DU Science Faculty students demand cafeteria, pharmacy
Bahauddin alleged of plagiarism in research paper
3 get life-term jail for killing a man in Ctg
Juba League activist hacked to death in M’singh
CCC, CWASA work together on human waste management


Latest News
Lawmaker Abdul Quddus passes away
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft