Bahauddin alleged of plagiarism in research paper





In this regard, a retired Associate Professor of the department Abu Musa Md Arif Billah lodged a written complaint with university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Monday, attaching a 33-page comparative and detailed observation between Prof Bahauddin's MPhil and PhD papers.

According to the complaint, Prof Bahauddin published the same research for the MPhil and PhD degrees under two titles.

Arif Billah claimed, "Prof Bahauddin's MPhil thesis was completed first and numerous quotations and excerpts from this thesis were used exactly in his PhD thesis. In this case, formal citations or references were not used, which in academic judgment could be considered a serious offense of plagiarism."

Arif Billah requested the university authorities to run a proper investigation in this case. He submitted copies of the complaint to Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education), all the Syndicate members and Dean of the Arts Faculty.

"He (Abu Musa) is spreading propaganda to make me controversial," he added.

Earlier, a few reports were published in national dailies on the allegation of plagiarism against Prof Bahauddin.



