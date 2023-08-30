3 get life-term jail for killing a man in Ctg





CHATTOGRAM, Aug 29: A Chattogram court on Tuesday awarded life-term imprisonment to three people for killing a man at South Chorothi village under Satkhania upazila of the district in 2004.The court of Public Safety Tribunal Judge Mohammad Selim Mia delivered the verdict in absence of the three accused.The convicts are Md Harun, son of Siddique Ahmed, Asadul Hoq Asad, son of Mozaherul Hoque and Tofail Ahmed, son of late Nazu Mia. All of them are hailed from South Chorothi under Satkhania upazila of the district.The court also fined each of the convict Tk 20,000, in default, they have to suffer one year more in jail. The prosecution story, in brief, the convicts shot dead one Nurul Alam in the aforesaid area over previous enmity on May 29 in 2004. �BSS