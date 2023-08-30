Juba League activist hacked to death in M’singh





The deceased was identified as Asaduzzaman Asad, son of Shamsul Haque of Tarati Purbapara village in the upazila and nephew of late Awami League leader Abdul Hamid Nayeb.

Kazi Alamgir Hossain, cousin of the deceased, said that he was an activist of a Jubo League faction led by Chairman Abdul Hai Akand.

According to police and locals, Asad, Nahid and some others were sitting together and having tea at a tea shop in the town's Atani Bazar.

Suddenly, a group of 15-20 youths surrounded them from all sides with axes, rods, hockey sticks and country-made weapons.

Later, locals rescued him and admitted him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where he died at 1 am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment there.

Nahid was also admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Asad's cousin Kazi Alamgir said that Asad was beaten by some unknown miscreants two months ago and a case was filed in this regard. He was killed in a planned manner by the accused in that case over previous enmity with rival group.

Muktagachha police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Majid confirmed the incident and said no written complaint has been received yet.

The body has been sent for autopsy, said the OC adding that efforts are on to arrest the suspects. �UNB



