Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Juba League activist hacked to death in M’singh

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

MYMENSINGH, Aug 29: A Juba League activist was hacked to death allegedly by activists of rival group at Atani Bazar in Mymensingh's Muktagachha upazila headquarters on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Asaduzzaman Asad, son of Shamsul Haque of Tarati Purbapara village in the upazila and nephew of late Awami League leader Abdul Hamid Nayeb.
Kazi Alamgir Hossain, cousin of the deceased, said that he was an activist of a Jubo League faction led by Chairman Abdul Hai Akand.
According to police and locals, Asad, Nahid and some others were sitting together and having tea at a tea shop in the town's Atani Bazar.
Suddenly, a group of 15-20 youths surrounded them from all sides with axes, rods, hockey sticks and country-made weapons.
They beat up Asad on both legs and hands and hacked him, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, locals rescued him and admitted him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where he died at 1 am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment there.
Nahid was also admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Asad's cousin Kazi Alamgir said that Asad was beaten by some unknown miscreants two months ago and a case was filed in this regard. He was killed in a planned manner by the accused in that case over previous enmity with rival group.
Muktagachha police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Majid confirmed the incident and said no written complaint has been received yet.
The body has been sent for autopsy, said the OC adding that efforts are on to arrest the suspects.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gazette declaring Nazrul as nat’l poet demanded
Findings of public health research should reach common people
Workshop on women rights held at JU
DU Science Faculty students demand cafeteria, pharmacy
Bahauddin alleged of plagiarism in research paper
3 get life-term jail for killing a man in Ctg
Juba League activist hacked to death in M’singh
CCC, CWASA work together on human waste management


Latest News
Lawmaker Abdul Quddus passes away
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft