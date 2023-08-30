Video
CCC, CWASA work together on human waste management

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 29: Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram WASA held a meeting on the memorandum of understanding of World Bank's 'Chattogram Water Supply, Development and Sanitation Project-2' on human waste management at CCC office in Tiger Pass on Tuesday.
The delegation led by WASA Managing Director Engineer AKM Fazlullah said that due to lack of proper management, many people are releasing the waste of septic tanks into various water courses which are causing a terrible impact on the environment. By implementing the project with the help of the World Bank, human waste management will be developed in the slum areas and the human waste from the septic tanks of the residential buildings will be collected and treated in the treatment plant under construction in Halishahar. That is why WASA wants to sign a MoU with CCC and  Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) for implementation of the project.
Applauding WASA's initiative, the CCC mayor Md Rezaul Karim said, 'CCC will provide maximum assistance in the implementation of this project for the sake of sustainable development. The waste management of a huge population, the experience of the successful countries of the world should be used to increase the liveability of the city.'


