Stop ragging

Student, Comilla University Dear SirEducational institutions provide us with learning environment, encourage personal and intellectual growth and prepare individuals for various aspects of life to play important roles in society, country and even the world.But currently higher education is facing obstacles in contributing to the personal improvement of young students, social progress and advancement of knowledge and innovation in the country and abroad due to ragging in the name of teaching manners in the educational institutions.If we look at the recent years, the most ragging victims in the last five years are the fresh students admitted to the university. It includes almost all the best public universities in the country. Even private universities are not lagging behind. University is a place of free learning. Where the students will wander and accumulate knowledge, why are we putting the students in a mental crisis at the beginning? Why prevent their natural course? Why push them to menial jobs in the name of teaching them manners? In fact it is never desirable.University administration and students should be aware of this. In order to create a safe educational and talent development environment, educational institutions should take a strong stand against ragging and implement strict penal provisions to prevent and deal with such harmful practices.Eashin ArafatStudent, Comilla University