|
Stop ragging
|
Dear Sir
Educational institutions provide us with learning environment, encourage personal and intellectual growth and prepare individuals for various aspects of life to play important roles in society, country and even the world.
But currently higher education is facing obstacles in contributing to the personal improvement of young students, social progress and advancement of knowledge and innovation in the country and abroad due to ragging in the name of teaching manners in the educational institutions.
University administration and students should be aware of this. In order to create a safe educational and talent development environment, educational institutions should take a strong stand against ragging and implement strict penal provisions to prevent and deal with such harmful practices.
Eashin Arafat
Student, Comilla University