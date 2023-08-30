Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Stop ragging

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
Educational institutions provide us with learning environment, encourage personal and intellectual growth and prepare individuals for various aspects of life to play important roles in society, country and even the world.

But currently higher education is facing obstacles in contributing to the personal improvement of young students, social progress and advancement of knowledge and innovation in the country and abroad due to ragging in the name of teaching manners in the educational institutions.
If we look at the recent years, the most ragging victims in the last five years are the fresh students admitted to the university. It includes almost all the best public universities in the country. Even private universities are not lagging behind. University is a place of free learning. Where the students will wander and accumulate knowledge, why are we putting the students in a mental crisis at the beginning? Why prevent their natural course? Why push them to menial jobs in the name of teaching them manners? In fact it is never desirable.

University administration and students should be aware of this. In order to create a safe educational and talent development environment, educational institutions should take a strong stand against ragging and implement strict penal provisions to prevent and deal with such harmful practices.
Eashin Arafat  
Student, Comilla University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop ragging
Fear prevails over CSA
Smart education needed for 'Smart Bangladesh'
Onion once more makes people cry
Universal pension scheme lacks clarity
Dhaka-Tokyo ties to grow further
Stop plagiarism in our society
PM’s successful visit to South Africa


Latest News
Lawmaker Abdul Quddus passes away
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft