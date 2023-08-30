Fear prevails over CSA







DSA will be replaced by the CSA once it is made into law in the parliament in the coming session. But confusion has reigned whether the prime objective of mitigating the 'misuse' what was committed under DSA would be eased with the replacement by the new act with only a few amendments and alterations.



After a great hue and cry from various human rights organisations, civil societies and journalist community, the government took a decision to repeal the DSA which had been widely misused across the country to detain, harass and intimidate a large number of people in general and newsmen in particular.

According to estimates, at least 7,000 cases have been filed under the DSA since its enactment in 2018. Many journalists were tortured and detained as the act had allowed law enforcing agencies to arrest people without a warrant. As a result, it had been used so arbitrarily by a section of law enforcers.



Now the similar clause 43 of the DSA is identical to the section 42 of the CSA that allows members of the law enforcing agencies to search premises, seize computers and other gadgets, frisk the body of a person and arrest anyone without a warrant.



This is like new wine in old bottles as police personnel have been given carte blanche to exercise enormous authority without clearly defining circumstances in which they could swing into action.



Broadly, the major changes in the draft CSA law are the offences under four sections--17, 19, 27 and 33 which are non-bailable. These sections deal with trespass on important information infrastructure, damage to computers and computer systems, including gleaning or removal of data, cyber crimes and hacking.



According to the Amnesty International, the changes the CSA draft law has made are mainly lowering the maximum applicable prison sentence for eight offences, removing a sentence of imprisonment for two offences, increasing the maximum applicable fine for three offences and removing the higher applicable penalty for all repeated offences.



Another important change was that the new draft law has dropped the provision of jail term for defamation charge and incorporated a provision of fine up to Tk 25 lakh. It also slashed the punishment for propaganda or campaign against the War of Independence, the country's founding President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the national anthem and the national flag from 10 years to 7 years.



We are in plea to the government to rethink the final draft of CSA before it is made into law through debates and discussions in the parliament with the hope that people particularly journalists will not be caught off guard by the enactment of CSA.



