

Sustainability of local government’s one-stop service centres



The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) We are in the age of digitalization, where none can think out of an ICT-based service delivery system at every level of the government worldwide, particularly in Bangladesh. From individual life to social, everywhere, nowadays, we interact with ICT tools and techniques for leading our daily life since the country is trying to cope with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) aspects. E-governance, digitalization, 4IR; the concepts are interlinked and interconnected where the intended target of each is closer to efficiency and effectiveness of the service delivery and management at both the central and local government levels.In line with this, the government of Bangladesh has taken many initiatives for introducing digitalized local government service delivery through e-governance, i.e. establishment of Union Digital Centres (UDC), Pourasava Digital Centre (PDC) and District E-service Centres (DESC). However, these institutions started working in 2011 at the union, Pourasava and district levels, respectively, by a PPP project in collaboration with UNDP, USAID and A2I program of the Bangladesh government. A plethora of studies have been conducted and found both opportunities and challenges of these digital centers that they created a convenient working environment for the local people to avail of quick and accessible services; on the contrary, in many areas, they also face difficulties i.e. huge staffs turnover, weak infrastructure like poor internet connections, load shading, even not having delegated rooms to work in some cases etc.The central question is the sustainability of these institutions; how long will these institutions be sustainable and keep the face of their quality whereas many other private entities provide the same services near the local people? For example, in actuality, UDC provides some government services like birth registration, death registration, licensing, application for government jobs, application of government exams, and application for passports etc. Apart from the birth and death registration, an individual can avail of others from either himself through his android phone or other devices or any computer shops near him with the same cost, where time and rent could be safe even. So, why will people go and receive services from these institutions? With the growing demand of the time, the scenario could be different; many other competitors with updated devices will enter into the market to compete with.However, sustainability depends on some critical factors to be considered and ensured in reality. The factors are service quality and citizen satisfaction, which ensures the continuous use of these centres by the common people. One of our recent studies found similar results to previous many studies that there is a strong correlation between service quality and citizen satisfaction; if the service quality is high, the citizen satisfaction will be higher, and if the citizen satisfaction is high, they want to make their transaction again because satisfaction leads people to the subsequent use of the same service. Service quality depends on the time, cost, response, conduct of the staff towards customers and service environment etc.Now the issue is whether an institution like UDC, PDC and DESC are struggling with service quality and citizen satisfaction since that matters to their sustainability. The existing literature says that they face difficulties in ensuring service quality and satisfaction of common people, which might lead people to move away. The main reasons might be the institution's location, popularity and infrastructure. They are mostly located in the local area of Bangladesh, where all ICT facilities are not available. The local people only know about UDC and access it frequently since it is very close to them, but PDC and DESC are primarily unknown. As people do not know PDC and DESC, they do not access those, instead receiving services from other private shops. People generally use known and popular enterprises to take their services. Service centres without popularity is difficult to convince the common people to receive the services which fail to show their quality and are ultimately unable to reach people's satisfaction. Along with this, infrastructural facilities are lower as this is the PPT project of the government and, monitoring and evaluation are poor, the staffs are not paid by the government (self-paid); all made the institutions with lower quality.Although it does not mean that institutions like UDC, PDC and DESC are failed, we must acknowledge the change they made in the local service management system and upright the desire of Bangladeshi people to make the country developed. Nevertheless, the concern is to ensure the sustainability of these institutions so that the local people can easily access all the digitalized government services like the people of many other developed countries.To ensure sustainability of these institution, the respective authority should take some time worthy and appropriate measures; more focus should be given to the quality of the services, and quality should not be compromised at any cost; keep in mind that the famous e-governance theories like D&M IS success model says, quality includes; information quality, i.e. robust and well-designed website; service quality, i.e. time, cost and quick response; system quality, i.e. infrastructure, environment, staffs behaviours and their approach towards customer etc. The focus should be given to the awareness among the citizen that these institutions are providing all the services with all facilities by distributing leaflets, campaigning etc. Focus also needs to be placed on the staff and their motivation for ensuring their dedication and sound behaviour towards the citizen; sound behaviour requires a fixed and wise salary, but they are self-paid here as mentioned earlier; in many cases, it was found that if they find any better option, they leave the job. A good infrastructure and environment (well-organized room, better internet connection, well-functional laptop, continuous electricity, expert staff etc.) are required to ensure a better service system so that the people can feel comfortable and easily avail necessary services. Last but not least, continuous monitoring and evaluation should be maintained to check whether the project is performing as intended. If the measures are well implemented, service quality will be there. Therefore, the local people will be satisfied, which will ultimately encourage them to use the institutions like UDC, PDC and DESC, and thus, these institutions will be sustainable.The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)