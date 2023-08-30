

Risk of obesity among students and teens



Unhealthy Eating Habits: Among the primary contributors to obesity in students and teenagers are their unhealthy eating habits. Many young individuals opt for food choices that are detrimental to their health. These choices are rich in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats. Fast food items, sugary snacks, and sweetened beverages frequently enter their diets. Unfortunately, such foods lack the essential nutrients to maintain a balanced and nourishing diet.



The consumption of fast food, often high in calories and unhealthy fats, can gradually increase body weight. Sugary snacks, usually low in nutritional value, provide quick bursts of energy but fail to offer the sustenance needed for long-term health. Likewise, sugary drinks, with their high sugar content, contribute to the excess calorie intake that can result in weight gain over time.

The lack of vital nutrients in these food choices further compounds the problem. Nutrient-rich foods provide the body with the vitamins, minerals, and other elements necessary for proper growth and development. When young people consistently consume foods lacking these essential components, their bodies might not receive the support required to function optimally.

Over time, the consistent consumption of calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods can increase body weight and body fat. This gradual accumulation of excess weight can contribute to obesity, a condition associated with various health risks.



The unhealthy eating habits prevalent among students and teenagers, characterized by the frequent consumption of calorie-laden, low-nutrient foods, can lay the foundation for weight gain and eventual obesity. Addressing these eating habits by promoting the importance of a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients is crucial in mitigating the risk of obesity among the youth.



Lack of Physical Activity: Another noteworthy factor that plays a substantial role in the development of obesity among students and teenagers is insufficient physical activity. Technology's emergence and widespread use have significantly altered how young people spend their time, often leading to a sedentary lifestyle.



In today's digital age, many students and teenagers are drawn to activities that involve extended periods of sitting, such as watching television, playing video games, or engaging with computers and smartphones. These sedentary activities have become a predominant part of their daily routines, which can negatively impact their overall health.



Physical activity is vital for maintaining a healthy body weight. Regular exercise helps burn calories, the energy units derived from our foods. When individuals engage in physical activities, their bodies require more energy, and this demand prompts the utilization of stored calories, including excess body fat. Therefore, by participating in physical activities, individuals can help prevent the accumulation of excess weight that can lead to obesity.



An inactive lifestyle, on the other hand, hinders this process. Spending prolonged hours sitting limits calorie expenditure and can contribute to weight gain. The reduced physical movement and lack of exercise impede the body's ability to use calories effectively, leading to the storage of excess energy in the form of fat.



Moreover, regular physical activity provides several benefits beyond calorie expenditure. It helps to keep the body fit and improves cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and overall well-being. Physical activities can also positively affect mental health, reducing stress and boosting mood.



Genetics and Family History:

Sometimes, genetics can contribute to obesity. If a student or teenager has a family history of obesity, they might be more prone to gaining weight. However, genetics alone are not the sole cause of obesity; a combination of genetics and lifestyle factors can lead to weight gain.



In conclusion, obesity among students and teenagers is a complex issue with multiple causes. Unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity, busy lifestyles, stress, lack of education, social influences, and genetics all play a role in contributing to this problem. Addressing these causes requires a combination of efforts from schools, families, communities, and policymakers. By promoting healthy eating, encouraging regular exercise, and providing education about nutrition, we can work towards preventing and reducing obesity among young people, ensuring a healthier and happier future.



The writer is a Faculty member, Department of English, Fareast International University



