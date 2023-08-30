The kiss that triggered chaos!







Perhaps, in dissecting the incident objectively and without, I repeat, without blind emotion, one needs to look at what took place not in isolation but within the context of winning the World Cup and, perhaps sporting triumph in general.



Despite FIFA's penalising of the ecstatic reaction of taking off the shirt by a goal scorer, many continue to indulge in it because it's one of the ultimate expressions of celebration.

Admittedly, the Spanish football chief should have thought twice before going for the mouth of the player but I am certain, logic was certainly not dictating his movements at that time.



In moments of complete euphoria, we often do things which are dissonant with social norms.



There's also been some criticism at the way Rubiales is seen touching his trousers near the zipper during celebration, an act underlined as uncivil by some since Spanish aristocrats were not too far away.



Now one can look at both these events from a strictly social perspective where human behaviour is supposed to adhere to certain standards and then, one can look at them in the context of a sporting event where a victory is being celebrated.



In rejoicing, a lot of the civility code is flouted and for good reason. Humans are rational and society makes it a point that we conform to an acceptable code under which no one will pass air in public, pick a nose, scratch the bottom or slap the backside of a member of the opposite sex.



However, time and again, rules have either been forgotten or relaxed given the significance of the situation. Going back to an iconic image of WW2, we are reminded of a US sailor, George Mendonsa, who, after hearing of Japan's surrender on 14 August, 1945, took a nurse who was nearby on his arms and gave a passionate kiss.



The photograph by Alfred Eisenstaedt was published in Life magazine and became one of the most famous images of the 20th century.



The kissing couple were complete strangers. The woman was Greta Friedman, a dental assistant wearing a nurse's uniform. "It wasn't my choice to be kissed. The guy just came over and kissed or grabbed," she told during an interview in 2005.



But whether she gave consent or not, that image encapsulates the relief of millions across the world because finally, the carnage had stopped.



Question is, did anyone think about bringing sexist allegations against Mendonsa? I am sure, as people still marvel at the picture they also acknowledge that overpowering force of human emotion which defies social norms.



In normal circumstances, no person in uniform would have done what Mendonsa did but then, it was not just any moment but the end of a global conflict.



But there's more to this story - Mendonsa at that time was out with his girl friend who was not too far away from the kissing scene and is also in the picture but was not offended at all as she understood the overwhelming emotion linked with the ending of the war.



In the same breath, we have the World Cup, a sporting extravaganza where the crown comes after a gruelling competition.



In a moment of triumph, it's quite natural for someone to simply forget the rules and act foolishly. However, we now live in a time where each and every move is analysed and sometimes, over analysed.



The Spanish football boss would have been wise to keep that in mind.



Coming back to the ongoing hullabaloo, one feels that this has become a classic case of tail wagging the dog.



Spain won the World Cup and, in a moment of excitement, the country's football boss did a few things that offended people; however, keeping the background in mind, the infractions should be allowed to go with a warning.

The other allegation that Rubiales touched his pants near the private parts is again something which is very briefly captured in camera.Whether he did it on purpose or not is unclear.



But for argument's sake if we take it that he did it deliberately, the belief that the Spanish nobility present were offended appears far fetched.



Question is, when everyone was celebrating were they keeping a hawk's eye on Rubiales?



Or, where he was touching?



The suspension, the vitriolic tweets making accusations of sexism plus the ranting online seem a bit unwarranted.



The contention that this incident is football's 'Me too' movement is again an effort to make a mountain out of a molehill.



I am certain, Rubiales would not have done what he did if were in a sporting event with less global recognition. Winning the World Cup is always a once in a lifetime event and at that moment, reason, logic may take a backseat.



It's always easy to find faults with others but to understand some situations, one needs to either be involved or try to assess what happened with logic.



Reportedly, the mother of the football chief has said that her son is the victim of a witch hunt.



Well, it's certainly clear that Spain's triumph is overshadowed by an incident which seems to be blown out of proportion.



A warning would have been enough but with the current state of affairs, one feels that even making comments about female footballers' fitness and physique may also trigger a furore.



It's a common practice among football lovers to post on social media marvelling the six packs, running speed, stamina or even the toned bodies of star players and all the comments are taken as praise. However, I am sure before praising a female player, a male social media user will now pause and think twice.



Where there's hesitation, there's always a little fear and that surely takes the excitement out of sport�..

Pradosh Mitra is a football lover



