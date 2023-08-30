Housewife violated in Satkhira





SATKHIRA, Aug 29: A housewife was raped in Patkelghata area of the district early Saturday while sleeping with her son in the house.



The victim woman, 22, is currently undergoing treatment at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.





The mother-in-law of the young housewife said her son went to Chattogram with his truck on Friday night. Rapist Ariful tactfully entered the house at early hours of Saturday while her daughter-in-law and grandson were sleeping in their house.



Ariful then raped her tying up her hands and face.



Hearing cry of her grandson, she and her husband rushed to their room and taken their daughter-in-law to the hospital.

Ariful managed to flee the scene at that time.



The young woman alleged that Ariful also raped her six months back. But, later, the arbitrators forgave him during the arbitration.



