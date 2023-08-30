Video
Home Countryside

Wheel chairs distributed in Pirojpur

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Aug 29: District administration and Jatiya  Protibonddhi  Seba Kendra under the Ministry of Social Welfare jointly distributed wheel chairs among disabled people in the district on Tuesday  morning.

The wheel chair distribution function was held on the deputy commissioner's office premises in the town.
 
 A total of 36 physically disabled children, male and female of six upazilas-  Pirojpur  Sadar, Nazirpur, Nesarabad, Kawkhali, Indurkani and Bhandaria received the wheel chairs free of cost.


