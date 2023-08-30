Wheel chairs distributed in Pirojpur







PIROJPUR, Aug 29: District administration and Jatiya Protibonddhi Seba Kendra under the Ministry of Social Welfare jointly distributed wheel chairs among disabled people in the district on Tuesday morning.The wheel chair distribution function was held on the deputy commissioner's office premises in the town.A total of 36 physically disabled children, male and female of six upazilas- Pirojpur Sadar, Nazirpur, Nesarabad, Kawkhali, Indurkani and Bhandaria received the wheel chairs free of cost.