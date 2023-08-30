Kit crisis hampers dengue test in Feni







This situation has been prevailing for the last two days. Fever-affected people are suffering seriously. A municipality officer Mizanur Rahman died of dengue on July 7.



According to Upazila Health Complex sources, a total of 324 cases were tested from January to August 19, and 10 cases were found positive. Till August 20, 160 cases were tested and five cases were found positive. In the last year, 86 cases were tested in the upazila, and seven cases were found positive. But many cases were tested in private hospitals and clinics.

On August 21, a total of 595 patients were treated in Outdoor and Emergency departments. Of them, about 300 patients were with fever, body pain, sneezing, coughing and vomiting.



Locals said, in the last two months, hundreds of people became affected by dengue and got admitted to hospital.



At present, due to shortage of testing kits in the upazila health complex, private hospitals and clinics, patients are going back untested to District Sadar hospitals and diagnostic centres.



On August 22, a local of Tulatuli area in the municipality Taslima Aktar took her fever affected three year old daughter Ismat Jahan to the upazila health complex. She came to know that kits are not available in the hospital. Later on, he returned to her house with only medicines, according to doctor's advice. She is now in tension.



Rahima Begum of Char Chandina at Chandina Union said, she has been feeling body pain and vomiting for the last four days. She went to the upazila hospital for dengue test. But her blood sample could not be tested. Later on, she was admitted to the hospital according to the doctor's advice.



Proprietor of Sonagazi Clinic Dr Md Noor Ullah said, in the last two months, blood samples of over 200 fever patients were tested in his clinic. Of them, 15 ones including four women were found dengue-affected. These patients are treated in Dhaka-Chattogram. Due to kit crisis, dengue test was suspended for three days, he added.



He further said, 500 kits will come from Dhaka and then there will be no problem in testing dengue.



Municipality dwellers said, drains in the town have got filled with garbage; these are causing over-breeding of mosquitoes. People cannot sleep without using curtains and burning coils.



In the absence of any crush programme or other measures by the municipality, the mosquito menace is going up.



Sonagazi Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Utpol Das said, a demand note has been given for supplying 2,000 kits to the hospital. Besides, the hospital authorities have been asked to refer patients to district Sadar hospital after primary treatment, he added.



