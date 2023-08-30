Video
Home Countryside

Man arrested for raping fourth grader at Gurudaspur

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent


GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Aug 29: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man on Friday night from Faridpur on charge of raping a 10-year-old child in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

The arrested is Jahidul Kha, 50, a resident of South Naribari Village under Dharabarisha Union.
RAB-5 CPC-2 Natore Camp Commander Riaz Shahriar confirmed the matter in a press briefing on Saturday morning.

According to the case statement, the victim used to live in her uncle's house as her parents became separated and then, they both got married separately and started living elsewhere. At that time, the accused Jahidul used to take the victim to her school and bring back her to home on his van.

The rape incident came in light after five months when the victim's aunt noticed that the victim was physically changing. Later on, the victim told her aunt that the accused forcibly violated her when she was alone in the house.

After hearing the matter, the family members did some medical tests and then, the physicians confirmed them that she is seven-month    pregnant.

Later, on June 18, the victim's grandmother filed a rape case with Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) accusing Jahidul Kha.
On information, RAB-5 and RAB-10 jointly conducted a drive in Helencha area of Alphadanga Upazila in Faridpur on Friday night, and arrested the accused.


