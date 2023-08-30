

Water hyacinths at Kaptai Lake affect tourism



This situation has been continuing for the last one month. Water hyacinths are floating to the lake from the upstream, along with hilly tide water. These are getting accumulated at the mouth of Kaptai Upstream Jetty Ghat.



Water hyacinths have filled up cargo raw goods lifting area, Sawmill area, Banshcentre area, Jelepara area, and Shuknachhari area.

Due to this stagnation, the communication with several upazilas has been disrupted. Several thousands of businesses have collapsed.



It takes four/five hours, instead of few minutes, to reach destination. A primary school teacher posted on the Facebook that earlier it would cost Tk 800 to reach destination, and now it is taking Tk 2,000.



A number of traders at Kaptai Upstream Jetty Ghat including grocer Nazrul Islam, and timber trader Lokman Hakim said, "Every year in the rainy season, our suffering knows no bound. Our businesses fall due to water hyacinths."



General Secretary of Kaptai Engine-run Boat Owners Association Shahin Bulbul said, it needs a permanent solution.



Manager of Kaptai River Green Valley Ismail said, tourists are not coming due to the mess of water hyacinths. "We are counting huge losses," he added.



A weekly haat sits on Saturday at Kaptai Upstream Jetty Ghat, which turns crowded with the arrival of thousands of Bengali-tribal people. Trades of several lakh taka take place at the haat. At present, the haat is not sitting.



Chairman of Kaptai No. 4 Union Engineer Abdul Latif said, "After requesting Karnaphuli Hydropower Plant authorities, we have removed water hyacinths three times. Besides, Rangamati MP Dipankar Talukdar has inspected water hyacinth filled areas. He has asked the administration for taking measures in this regard."

