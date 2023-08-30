Video
1,000 destitute families enjoy decent living at Ramgati Ashrayan

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, Aug 29: Now almost a decent-living marks up the changed living of about 1,000 destitute families at 18 Ashrayan projects in Ramgati Upazila of the district.

According to sources at these Ashrayan projects, after getting Prime Minister's gift houses and lands on the occasion of Mujib Barsha, these homeless and landless families started to change their deplorable living styles. They started fish and vegetable cultivations in their respective pond and land pieces. Earlier they would live in broken houses or on Khas lands. They would live in uttered hardship.

Now new settlements have also got them to dream of further rich-living.

Their delights came into view while this correspondent of The Daily Observer went there to visit their houses and enquired about their current living affairs. They were found highly pleased.

Under Phase- 1 and 2 of Ashrayan-2, these 18 Ashrayan projects were implemented in different areas of Charpouragachha, Alexandar, Charagli, Charramiz, Charbadam and Chargazi unions.

Marking the Mujib Barsha, under Ashrayan-2, 990 semi-pucca houses were built at Tk 20 crore 59 lakh and 3,500 in 2021-22 and 2022-23 financial years.

Shamsunnahar Begum, 55, a dweller of Charkolacopa Ashrayan, expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving her a house. She said, "Earlier we would live poorly in small and broken houses along with children in winter and rainy seasons. Now we can sleep in peace with family and family members. Worse suffering is no longer in our life."

A Chardoctor Ashrayan dweller at Alexandar Union Ali Ahmad, 69, said, "We are enjoying all government facilities. Getting pucca houses and other facilities at the last stage of life, we are living in peace."

He was echoed by others like Sirajul Haq, Bibi Amena, and Rekha of Charseeta Ashrayan. "We never thought to live in such pucca houses. The Prime Minister has given us both houses and lands."

They are also getting different types of government assistance on special occasions including Eid gifts.

A total of 12 other beneficiaries including Julaikha Banu, Kulsum Aktar, and Shahnaz said, "We are very happy. Sheikh Hasina has given us shelter. We seek blessings from the almighty for her."

Other beneficiaries said, now they are living well. They are happy because they didn't get only houses, but also lands for farming vegetables and ponds for farming fishes. Besides, all houses are inclusive of electricity, pure drinking water, and pucca toilets. Such houses were their dreams that the Prime Minister has made true.

The list of landless and homeless people was made through unions and sent to assistant commissioner (AC-Land) and upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) for vetting.  Later on, after cross-checking, the final list was prepared.

Each house having two sleeping rooms, veranda, kitchen and one bathroom has been constructed on two decimal lands.  
   
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Jahirul Islam said, "We have implemented this project with transparency and accountability. District and upazila administrations monitored constructions in a resilient manner. Qualities have been maintained. House allotments among landless and homeless due to erosion by rivers have been made. Recipients were selected in cooperation with local public representatives."

UNO SM Shantanu Chowdhury said, "The Prime Minister has given us a chance to do a good job. We are grateful to her."    
He said, "This project is the role model across the world. Such safe pucca houses have not been built governmentally for homeless and landless people in any country. It has been done only in Bangladesh. Following budgetary allocations, these houses were built in a sustainable set-up and by maintaining qualities. Later on, we allotted the houses among the destitute people."



