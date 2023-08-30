6 people ‘commit suicide’ in four districts







MANIKGANJ: Two men and a teenage boy reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Sadar and Daulatpur upazilas of the district on Monday.



The deceased were identified as Zahid Hossain, 26, son of Abdul Motaleb, a resident of Baichail Village, and Rakib Hossain, 18, of Bhatbaur Village under Sadar Upazila; and Shishir, son of Golam Hossain, a resident of Haque Haricharan Village under Daulatpur Upazila in the district.

Quoting the deceased's families, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Abdur Rauf said that Zahid Hossain took his own life by hanging himself over a family dispute while teenage boy Rakib Hossain hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house out of huff with his parents.



Meanwhile, Daulatpur PS OC Shafiqul Islam said Shishir reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Haque Haricharan Village of Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Monday.



On information, police recovered the hanging body of Shishir from the scene.



The actual reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.



Later on, the bodies of the three were sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies and legal actions would be taken in these regards, the OCs added.



BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Jasmine Akhter, 33, wife of easy-bike driver Kabir Matubbar, a resident of Ikri Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of late Hashem Jomaddar of the area.



According to local sources, Jasmine, mother of two children, hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in her in-laws' house in the morning. Sensing the matter, the members of her in-laws' family rescued her and rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead on arrival.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the health complex and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the actual reason behind committing suicide could not be known immediately.



Bhandaria PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Monir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in the connection of the suicide.



Additional Superintend of Police (Crimes and Operation) Md Mukit Hasan Khan visited the scene and said necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Raipur Upazila of the district on Sunday night as he could not be able to pay loan money.



The deceased was identified as Sana Ullah, 60, son of late Abdul Haque Kazi, a resident of Purba Sagardi Village under Bamani Union in the upazila. He ran a tea stall beside the house.



The deceased's elder brother Ansar Ullah said Sana Ullah, father of three sons and two daughters, took Tk 5 lakh as loan from four different NGOs. As his business did not go well, he was struggling to pay the instalment of the loan. Meanwhile, the field workers of the NGOs kept pressurising on him to pay the money. Sana Ullah had been mentally frustrated for the last couple of days due to this.



Following this, Sana Ullah hanged himself from a branch of a tree nearby the house at night.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the incident, adding that no case was lodged from the deceased's family members in this regard yet.



Legal would be taken if any written complaint is received, the OC added.



MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A housewife reportedly committed suicide over her extramarital affair in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.



Deceased Muslima Begum, 36, was the wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Waliullah, a resident of Kaliakuri Village under Kachikata Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Muslima, mother of a girl, developed an extramarital affair with a teenage boy, named Sabbir.



However, her body was found lying on the floor in her husband's house in Kaliakuri Village under Kachikata Union at noon.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The law enforcers have also found a suicide note from beside the body.



In her suicide note, Muslima wrote Sabbir is responsible for her death.



Police suspect that she might have committed suicide over her illicit relationship with Sabbir.



Monohardi PS OC Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death of Muslima would be known after getting the autopsy report.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to detain her alleged lover Sabbir in this regard, the OC added.



