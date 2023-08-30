PM works tirelessly to turn BD into smart country: Khaleque





KHULNA, Aug 29: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Tuesday said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu brought us independent and sovereign Bangladesh and her elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is presenting country's epoch-making development.""Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is fulfilling Bangabandhu's dream through building hunger- and poverty-free and developed Bangladesh. She is working tirelessly to turn present Digital Bangladesh into a smart country by 2041," he made the remark on Tuesday while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting held in Boyra Police Lines Multipurpose Hall in the city.Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) organized the discussion meeting marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day with Commissioner of KMP Md Mozammel Haque in the chair.KCC Mayor further said, on August 15, 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib were killed along with 18 family members.There has never been such a painful day in the history of the nation, he added.Following the darkest chapter in independent Bangladesh, the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members on the day, the indemnity ordinance was introduced on September 26 in the same year, paving the path for Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad to take over with the help of Bangabandhu's killers, he said.Ziaur Rahman turned the ordinance into an act, denying people's basic rights to get justice, he added.The killers were protected and rewarded through the indemnity ordinance. Even some of them were endowed with embassy jobs while some became members of the parliament in 1988, he maintained.Former commanders of city and district units of Muktijoddha Sangsad Professor Md Alamgir Kabir and Sarder Mahbur Rahman respectively addressed the meeting as specials guests while Principal of Government Brozolal College Professor Sharif Atiqur Rahman was the key speaker.Among others, Additional DC of KMP Sarder Rakibul Islam, Additional DIG of Khulna Range Police Nizamul Haque Molla, Additional DIG of Khulna Police Training Centre Habibur Rahman, Superintendent of Khulna Police Saydur Rahman spoke at the discussion meeting.Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonali Sen conducted the meeting.