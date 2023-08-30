Flood-like situation prevails at Sundarganj GAIBANDHA, Aug 29: A flood-like situation has appeared in the areas along both banks of the Teesta River in the district, creating untold public sufferings.





Sufferings of local people are going high in the river basin areas having chars. This flood situation has been created due to incessant rain and onrush of hilly water from the upstream over the last few days.







Officials in the Water Development Board (WDB) said, the Teesta, one of the mighty rivers in the country's northern region, was flowing above nine centimetre of the danger mark at the Kawnia Teesta Bridge Point at about 9 am.





The river blowing through the district is flowing just below the danger level at Sundarganj point, the WDB sources added.





Hundreds of char dwellers have been marooned. They are passing days and nights amid anxiety and food crisis. They are in trouble with their poultry birds and domestic animals. Many of them have sent the birds and domestic animals to houses of near and dear ones.







Manzu Miah, chairman of Kapasia Union in Sundarganj Upazila, said, flood water has entered houses at union; their sorrows know no bound; the marooned people are facing food crisis; they cannot move easily; and boats have become their only means of moving from one house to another.





Till Monday, no food materials and reliefs were received for flood victims of the union at the initiative of the administration and other non-government organizations, he added.







Rezaul Islam, a dweller of Porar Char of the union said, transplanted Aman paddy and summer vegetables went under floodwater.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Nur-e-Alam said, rice and dry food have already been distributed among flood victims of the upazila to mitigate their sufferings.







WDB Executive Engineer Hafizul Islam said, there is the most possibility to decrease the water level of the Teesta River in coming hours.





In reply to a query, he said, other major rivers, such as Brahmaputra, Karotoa and Ghagot, are flowing below their danger levels.