Florida orders evacuations ahead of 'extremely dangerous' Idalia





Idalia, which the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said had become a Category 1 hurricane overnight, was churning Tuesday morning hundreds of miles off Florida's southwest, and bringing tropical storm conditions to western Cuba.

Warm Gulf waters near 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) are expected to turbocharge Idalia into an "extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday," the NHC said.

Major hurricanes are usually a Category 3 or higher on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale -- storms that the NHC says can cause "devastating" and "catastrophic" damage.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged those in the evacuation areas along the Gulf coast to go "now."

"This is going to be a major hurricane, likely a Category 3," he continued.

More than 100 people were killed last year when Hurricane Ian slammed Florida's west coast as a devastating Category 4 storm, bringing storm surges and heavy winds that downed bridges, swept away buildings, and caused over $100 billion worth of damage.

Idalia is expected to make impact farther north along the coast, an area DeSantis said Tuesday "hasn't had a major hurricane in a long time."

"It is a lot of woods and forest and you will see a lot of debris," the governor, who has suspended his campaign for president to handle the crisis, told Fox News. �AFP GAINESVILLE , Aug 29: Residents along Florida's west coast were under orders to evacuate Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Idalia's arrival, as forecasters said the storm was strengthening over an exceptionally warm Gulf of Mexico and would likely become "extremely dangerous" before landfall.Idalia, which the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said had become a Category 1 hurricane overnight, was churning Tuesday morning hundreds of miles off Florida's southwest, and bringing tropical storm conditions to western Cuba.Warm Gulf waters near 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) are expected to turbocharge Idalia into an "extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday," the NHC said.Major hurricanes are usually a Category 3 or higher on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale -- storms that the NHC says can cause "devastating" and "catastrophic" damage.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged those in the evacuation areas along the Gulf coast to go "now.""You don't have to go hundreds of miles," he told a news conference, urging coastal residents in the 23 counties under evacuation orders so far to get to shelters or hotels that were out of the danger zones."This is going to be a major hurricane, likely a Category 3," he continued.More than 100 people were killed last year when Hurricane Ian slammed Florida's west coast as a devastating Category 4 storm, bringing storm surges and heavy winds that downed bridges, swept away buildings, and caused over $100 billion worth of damage.Idalia is expected to make impact farther north along the coast, an area DeSantis said Tuesday "hasn't had a major hurricane in a long time.""It is a lot of woods and forest and you will see a lot of debris," the governor, who has suspended his campaign for president to handle the crisis, told Fox News. �AFP