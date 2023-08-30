Lawyers say 'manipulation' keeps Imran in jail despite bail





Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the Islamabad High Court overturned a lower court's decision to jail him for three years, a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections.

His lawyers said he was granted bail and they were initially hopeful he would be released from Attock Jail, a century-old prison around 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of Islamabad, where the 70-year-old has been held for three weeks.

However, they said on Tuesday afternoon Khan remained in detention because of a previous arrest, made in secret, over a case alleging he had leaked classified state documents.

One of his lawyers told reporters outside the prison, which was surrounded by patrolling police units, that Khan was "on judicial remand" and would appear before a special court in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Another, Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, said "his legal team was intentionally left uninformed and kept in the dark".

"This constitutes a manipulation of justice," he said.

Khan's three-year sentence was handed down this month by a judge who found him guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.

That was only one of more than 200 legal cases that have embroiled Pakistan's most popular politician since he was ousted by a parliamentary vote last year.

Khan, a former cricket star, has also been previously denied bail in at least nine other cases, including three in anti-terrorism courts and six in the district courts in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's prison sentence for a graft conviction was suspended on Tuesday, his lawyer said, but it was unclear if the former Pakistan prime minister would be immediately released.

A spokesman for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower court's decision this month to imprison him for three years, a judgement which barred him from contesting upcoming elections.

Khan's party and lawyers said he was granted bail, but they feared the 70-year-old would be rearrested over one of more than 200 cases levelled against him since he was ousted by parliamentary vote last year.

"We have filed a separate application requesting the court pass an order barring the authorities from arresting him in any other case," Gohar Khan, one of the lawyers, told AFP.

"If authorities arrest him in any other case, it will be against his legal rights." �AFP



