Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:55 AM
UK Foreign Secretary to visit China

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Aug 29: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit China this week, the two countries said Tuesday, as Beijing and London seek to shift a turbulent recent relationship onto surer footing.
Cleverly will become the first UK foreign secretary to travel to China since Jeremy Hunt in 2018.
Relations have soured since then over issues including human rights, technology and Beijing's crackdown in the former British colony of Hong Kong.
"It is hoped that the UK side will work alongside China in upholding a spirit of mutual respect, conduct in-depth exchanges, enhance understanding, and promote the stable development of China-UK relations," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.    �AFP
"As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major economies in the world, China and the UK shoulder the common responsibility of promoting world peace, stability and development," Wang said at a regular media briefing in Beijing.
Britain's foreign office said Cleverly would hold meetings with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and vice president Han Zheng.
He will discuss human rights in Hong Kong and China's troubled Xinjiang and Tibet regions, as well as cybersecurity, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and tensions in the disputed South China Sea, the foreign office said.
"No significant global problem -- from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic instability to nuclear proliferation -- can be solved without China," Cleverly said.    �AFP


