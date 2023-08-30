Video
Ceasefire not enough to achieve peace in Ukraine, says Macron

Putin never discussed West\'s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron: Kremlin

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Putin never discussed West's anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron: KremlinPARIS, Aug 29: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved by establishing a ceasefire and maintaining the status quo, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
"Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved through a mere ceasefire that would confirm the actual situation on the ground. In that case, it would mean preparing for another war. There [needs to be] a lasting peace based on respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and international law," Macron pointed out, addressing an annual conference of French ambassadors.
 The French leader called on diplomats to step up efforts to pave the way for "lasting peace," adding that Paris would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev and "work to restore Ukraine."
The Paris meeting brings together the heads of French diplomatic missions in 160 countries and the country's representatives to 15 international organizations.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has never brought up the subject of anti-Russian sanctions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron or the leaders of other countries that introduced these restrictions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
"On my part, I can only confirm that indeed, President Putin has never touched on the subject of sanctions in his interaction with the leaders of the countries that had introduced these sanctions," the Kremlin official said, commenting on an article in the Bild newspaper quoting a dialogue between Macron and Scholz following their March 2022 talks with Putin. The two were surprised that the Russian leader had never mentioned any anti-Moscow sanctions.
Peskov noted that not only "verbal" but also factual confirmation of ineffectiveness of Western sanctions is now obvious. "I mean the data on the growth of our economy, on its expansion, and the World Bank's data on Russia emerging among Europe's leading economies," he said.    �TASS


