Injury-hit Sri Lanka names squad for Asia Cup

COLOMBO, AUG 29: Injuries forced Sri Lanka on Tuesday to drop two key players -- Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera -- from its 15-member squad for the 50-over Asia Cup tournament.

Sri Lanka's cricket board said Hasaranga, a spin bowling all-rounder, and pace bowler Chameera were in the original squad, but had to be dropped due to their injuries.

Two other lesser known players -- Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara -- were also left out because of injuries, the board said.

The Asia Cup, which starts Wednesday, is a final chance for teams from the region to size each other up before the World Cup in India starting in October.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the six-nation Asia Cup. �AFP