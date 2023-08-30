Video
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023
School Handball meet begins

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Polar Ice Cream 28th National School Handball (Boys' & Girls') Tournament began from on Tuesday at two separate venues in the capital.
In the day's boys' section matches held at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Motijheel School and College, Wills Little Flower School and College, Shaheed Police Smrity College, Scholastica Uttara, Sunnydale and Narinda Govt. High School won their matches after beating their respective rivals.
While in the girls' section matches held at Sheikh Russell Roller Skating Complex, Ideal School of Motijheel, Noubahini College, Sunnydale, Shaheed Bir Uttam Anwar Girls, College, Scholastica Uttara and Viqarunnisa Noon School and College won their matches after beating their respective rivals.
Earlier, Dhaka Ice Cream Limited chief executive officer Shah Masud Imam formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.
Bangladesh Handball Federation's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor presided over the opening ceremony.
A total of 24 teams, split into eight groups, are taking part in the boys' section while 19 teams, divided in six groups, are competing in the girls' section of the week-long meet.     �BSS


