School Handball meet begins





In the day's boys' section matches held at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Motijheel School and College, Wills Little Flower School and College, Shaheed Police Smrity College, Scholastica Uttara, Sunnydale and Narinda Govt. High School won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

While in the girls' section matches held at Sheikh Russell Roller Skating Complex, Ideal School of Motijheel, Noubahini College, Sunnydale, Shaheed Bir Uttam Anwar Girls, College, Scholastica Uttara and Viqarunnisa Noon School and College won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

Earlier, Dhaka Ice Cream Limited chief executive officer Shah Masud Imam formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Handball Federation's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor presided over the opening ceremony.



