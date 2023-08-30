Video
Home Sports

ACC Mens ODI Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh to play first match sans Liton

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh cricket team's vice-captain and opening batter Liton Das couldn't board with the team in Sri Lanka on August 27 since he has been suffering with the fever. He is sure to miss the first match of the Asia Cup starting today.

Liton was tested negative for both dengue and Covid-19 and his condition improved on Tuesday but he was not fully fit and not in a position to fly to Sri Lanka immediately. Bangladesh conversely, will take on Lankan Lions tomorrow (on August 31). So, Bangladesh are unwilling to show hurry to get Liton back in the first match. They do not want to announce a replacement for Liton as well since Liton will be joining with the team in Pakistan.

The most experienced Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal is going to miss the Asia Cup due to niggle and uncapped young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim replaced Tamim Iqbal in the squad. The member of Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup winning team, who had been outstanding with the bat during recent Asia Emerging Cup, is sure to make his ODI debut against Sri Lanka, while Naim Sheikh can be seen to pair with Tamim Jr. on August 31.
If Liton may not in a position to join the team even in Bangladesh-Afghanistan match in Pakistan on September 3, then Bangladesh will be looking for another opening option and either of Zakir Hasan and Rony Talukdar can be the possible alternative.

Bangladesh will be playing in group-B with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan with top two sides heading to the Super-4 stage where each team will play three more matches and leading two sides will play in the final on September 17.


