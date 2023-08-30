Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

RIYADH, AUG 29: Roberto Mancini said he hoped to lead Saudi Arabia to Asian Cup victory within months as he signed a multi-million dollar deal on Monday, just a fortnight after quitting as Italy coach.
The former Inter Milan and Manchester City boss held up a green shirt that read "Mancini 2027" after inking a contract to stay with the Green Falcons beyond the next World Cup.
Mancini, who has insisted that the oil-rich monarchy had "nothing to do" with his shock Italy exit, was reportedly offered more than $25 million to join the big-spending Saudis.
"I'm not a magician," said the Italian, when asked what he could promise the Saudi people -- before pledging to go for Asian Cup glory in January-February in Qatar.
"Our target is to try to win the Asian Cup after 27 years," he said.
"We have four months. We have four friendly matches. We have two games for the World Cup (qualifiers) and after we have 20 days to prepare for the Asian Cup.
"We know that there are many top teams like Japan, like Australia, like (South) Korea. But I'm sure that we'll go there and we'll try to win."
Mancini, 58, is the latest high-profile acquisition for the world's top oil exporter which has snapped up some of football's biggest players in a spree costing hundreds of millions of dollars.
He arrived in Riyadh just days after Brazilian superstar Neymar was presented to fans in the capital, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and a host of others in the Saudi Pro League.
Building a credible national team is seen as a major plank of the Saudi football transformation, which is part of ambitious plans to reshape the oil-reliant economy and burnish the ultra-conservative country's image.
The Saudis lie 54th in the world rankings, way below some of their Asian Football Confederation peers. The Saudi women's team, which played its first games only last year, is 172nd out of 186 teams.
The Green Falcons, who upset eventual winners Argentina in the group stage at last year's World Cup, have been without a coach since March, when Herve Renard left to take charge of France's women's team.
Mancini's resignation from the Italy job came as a major shock, as earlier this month he had been handed responsibility for the country's Under-21 and Under-20 teams.
Mancini, who was replaced by former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, had a mixed time in his five years with Italy, despite victory at Euro 2020 which seemed to revitalise a troubled football nation.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Injury-hit Sri Lanka names squad for Asia Cup
School Handball meet begins
'Baby AB' Brevis steps onto international stage
Battle for Asian supremacy starts today
India's Rahul out of Asia Cup clash with Pakistan
Bangladesh to play first match sans Liton
Kane scores twice on home Bundesliga debut
Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move


Latest News
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
China, US to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft