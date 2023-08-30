Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade

BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA)         and Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) Germany have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance business cooperation between the two organizations.
In presence of Tapan Kanti Ghosh, the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Michael Schumann, BWA Board Chairman, Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of BWA in Germany and Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President of BKMEA signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides on Monday at Berlin BWA office, said a press release.
Tapan Kanti Ghosh is currently leading a business delegation to Germany. The delegation includes BKMEA executive vice president Mohammad Hatem, with four vice presidents: Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Amal Podder, Mohammad Rashed, and Md Samsuzzaman.
The delegation is engaged in a series of high-level bilateral meetings with various federal ministries to enhance economic relations between the nations.
During the MoU signing ceremony, Tapan Kanti Ghosh expressed his optimism about the outcomes of these meetings, underscoring their significance in furthering bilateral trade relations and opening new doors for economic cooperation.
The discussions encompassed a wide range of topics including trade policies, investment prospects, and the exchange of expertise across various sectors, he added.
The commerce secretary said this visit and the subsequent agreements reflect the commitment of both Bangladesh and Germany to nurturing enduring and fruitful relationships that will contribute to the progress and prosperity of both nations.
Earlier, a momentous bilateral meeting took place between Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Michael Kellner, State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Action (BMWK), at the German Ministry in Berlin.
The BKMEA delegation also took part in the bilateral meeting.
Tapan Kanti Ghosh mentioned the latest developments in Bangladesh including the graduation from LDC to Developing Country.
At present, under EU regulation Bangladesh will enjoy three years of GSP after graduating to Developing Countries in 2026, Senior Secretary told his counterpart for extension of existing GSP for six years, he added.
As a big economy in Europe Germany can play an important role regarding this, he added.
Kellner remarked on the success story and scored that Bangladesh has become and the country's remarkable achievements.
He mentioned that the European Union is near the end of developing due to diligence law and then the German law for due diligence will be adapted in line with the EU law.
Saiful Islam, Minister (Commercial) of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, Germany coordinated the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD approves draft law to welcome BRICS bank funds
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade
Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation
US looks for big investment opportunities in Bangladesh
Bangladesh forms high-powered body to boost garment exports
ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr
Chevron workers at major Australia gas facilities to strike
KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides


Latest News
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
China, US to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft