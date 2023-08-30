

Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation

The discussion took place when the Austrailan envoy paid a courtesy call on Biman management at its Balaka head office, says a press release.

Chairman Biman Board of Directors Mostafa Kamal Uddin and Managing Director and CEO of Biman Shafiul Azim participated in the discussion.

The Ambassador said Biman's Dhaka-Toronto flight has facilitated communication between the two countries. With the increase in the number of passengers on this route, doubts about the success of the Dhaka-Toronto flight have been removed.

Biman Chairman Mostafa Kamal Uddin said, "Biman was able to launch the Dhaka-Toronto flight with the support of the Prime Minister and the Canadian High Commission. This route of Biman has become one of the most profitable routes today."

Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim said, "Biman has interline communication with Canada since 1999. We want to expand it further. The completion of the codeshare agreement with Air Canada will benefit the two airlines as well as the esteemed passengers. The increase in flight frequency is also under consideration in view of the growing passenger demand."



