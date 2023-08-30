Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Desk

Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation

Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation

High Commissioner for Canada to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls and senior officials of Biman Bangladesh officials Monday discussed possible aspects of aviation between Canada and Bangladesh and a codeshare agreement with Air Canada.
The discussion took place when the Austrailan envoy paid a courtesy call on Biman management at its Balaka head office, says a press release.
Chairman Biman Board of Directors Mostafa Kamal Uddin and Managing Director and CEO of Biman Shafiul Azim participated in the discussion.
The Ambassador said Biman's Dhaka-Toronto flight has facilitated communication between the two countries. With the increase in the number of passengers on this route, doubts about the success of the Dhaka-Toronto flight have been removed.
Biman Chairman Mostafa Kamal Uddin said, "Biman was able to launch the Dhaka-Toronto flight with the support of the Prime Minister and the Canadian High Commission. This route of Biman has become one of the most profitable routes today."
At present, there is a proposal to increase the flight frequency on the Dhaka-Toronto route, and the opening of the route has alleviated transit complications. "Passengers from Bangladesh, as well as neighbouring countries, are also benefiting from this," he added.
Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim said, "Biman has interline communication with Canada since 1999. We want to expand it further. The completion of the codeshare agreement with Air Canada will benefit the two airlines as well as the esteemed passengers. The increase in flight frequency is also under consideration in view of the growing passenger demand."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD approves draft law to welcome BRICS bank funds
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade
Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation
US looks for big investment opportunities in Bangladesh
Bangladesh forms high-powered body to boost garment exports
ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr
Chevron workers at major Australia gas facilities to strike
KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides


Latest News
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
China, US to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft